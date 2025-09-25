Bhumi Pednekar: Embracing Evolution in a Decade of Cinematic Storytelling

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently delved into her decade-long evolution in the film industry during a session at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025, titled "Power of Presence in a Changing Industry." She candidly spoke about how her cinematic journey has shaped her life and career over the years.

Reflecting on her significant debut in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," Bhumi expressed how the film made a lasting impact on her personal and professional trajectory. "I started my journey at Yash Raj as a teenager with dreams of becoming a heroine. Today, I seek purpose and impact," she stated, highlighting her growth.

Bhumi also addressed the powerful themes in her films like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Sonchiriya," touching on ethical journalism and gender-based violence. Despite online negativity and trolling, she remains resilient, finding courage internally and drawing strength from both her lows and highs.

