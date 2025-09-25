Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar: Embracing Evolution in a Decade of Cinematic Storytelling

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shares insights into her transformative decade in the film industry, reflecting on her impactful debut and resilience in facing online challenges. At India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025, she speaks about evolving from seeking acceptance to pursuing purposeful roles and enduring social media scrutiny.

Updated: 25-09-2025 17:02 IST
Bhumi Pednekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently delved into her decade-long evolution in the film industry during a session at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025, titled "Power of Presence in a Changing Industry." She candidly spoke about how her cinematic journey has shaped her life and career over the years.

Reflecting on her significant debut in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," Bhumi expressed how the film made a lasting impact on her personal and professional trajectory. "I started my journey at Yash Raj as a teenager with dreams of becoming a heroine. Today, I seek purpose and impact," she stated, highlighting her growth.

Bhumi also addressed the powerful themes in her films like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Sonchiriya," touching on ethical journalism and gender-based violence. Despite online negativity and trolling, she remains resilient, finding courage internally and drawing strength from both her lows and highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

