Left Menu

Aitu Introduces AI Revolution in Apparel Manufacturing

Aitu, the world's first AI-powered apparel manufacturing brand, launched a groundbreaking 'autonomous sewing' technology in Shanghai, initiating a new era for the industry. The event showcased the A1 sewing robot's debut, complemented by a global livestream. Aitu's innovations highlight the potential for leapfrog advances in AI-driven apparel production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:32 IST
Aitu Introduces AI Revolution in Apparel Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Aitu, the pioneering AI-powered apparel manufacturing brand, unveiled its breakthrough 'autonomous sewing' technology at a grand event in Shanghai on September 23rd. The event was globally livestreamed, and highlighted the immense potential of AI in revolutionizing the apparel manufacturing sector.

During the launch, Aitu's CEO Steven presented the A1 robot, marking a significant milestone as the first female sewing robot made its debut. The demonstration underscored the robot's ability to perform precise fabric sewing operations, signaling the dawn of an era driven by AI and coordinated industrial advancements.

The launch not only showcased Aitu's innovation but also demonstrated strategic collaborations with industry partners like NICE in Thailand and Decathlon's Wuhan factory. Such partnerships are crucial in transitioning AI sewing technology from development to practical implementation, propelling the industry toward smarter and more efficient production processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VinFast Partners with Central Bank of India to Drive EV Financing

VinFast Partners with Central Bank of India to Drive EV Financing

 India
2
US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges

US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges

 United States
3
Karnataka Court Upholds Voluntary Participation in Caste Survey Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Court Upholds Voluntary Participation in Caste Survey Amidst Polit...

 India
4
Empowering Senior Citizens: Delhi's Assistive Device Distribution Drive

Empowering Senior Citizens: Delhi's Assistive Device Distribution Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025