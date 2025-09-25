Aitu Introduces AI Revolution in Apparel Manufacturing

Aitu, the pioneering AI-powered apparel manufacturing brand, unveiled its breakthrough 'autonomous sewing' technology at a grand event in Shanghai on September 23rd. The event was globally livestreamed, and highlighted the immense potential of AI in revolutionizing the apparel manufacturing sector.

During the launch, Aitu's CEO Steven presented the A1 robot, marking a significant milestone as the first female sewing robot made its debut. The demonstration underscored the robot's ability to perform precise fabric sewing operations, signaling the dawn of an era driven by AI and coordinated industrial advancements.

The launch not only showcased Aitu's innovation but also demonstrated strategic collaborations with industry partners like NICE in Thailand and Decathlon's Wuhan factory. Such partnerships are crucial in transitioning AI sewing technology from development to practical implementation, propelling the industry toward smarter and more efficient production processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)