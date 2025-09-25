Diljit Dosanjh Makes History with International Emmy Nomination

The global entertainment scene has a new contender as Diljit Dosanjh receives his inaugural International Emmy Awards nomination for 2025. This was revealed on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, marking a significant milestone in Dosanjh's career.

Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor, Dosanjh shines for his portrayal of Punjab's legendary folk singer in Netflix's 'Amar Singh Chamkila.' He joins an elite group of nominees, including David Mitchell for 'Ludwig,' Oriol Pla for 'Yo, Adicto (I, Addict),' and Diego Vasquez for 'One Hundred Years of Solitude.'

The movie, also up for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, captures the spirit of Chamkila, an '80s icon whose vibrant music and life were cut short in a tragic event. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, and featuring Parineeti Chopra, it showcases a powerful blend of storytelling and live-recorded music, continuing the rise of Indian content on the global stage.

