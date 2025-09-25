Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Makes History with International Emmy Nomination

Diljit Dosanjh has secured his first International Emmy nomination for his role in Netflix's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' competing in the Best Performance by an Actor category. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, tells the story of iconic Punjabi singer Chamkila and also vies for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:12 IST
Diljit Dosanjh Makes History with International Emmy Nomination
Diljit Dosanjh (Photo/instagram/@diljitdosanjh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The global entertainment scene has a new contender as Diljit Dosanjh receives his inaugural International Emmy Awards nomination for 2025. This was revealed on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, marking a significant milestone in Dosanjh's career.

Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor, Dosanjh shines for his portrayal of Punjab's legendary folk singer in Netflix's 'Amar Singh Chamkila.' He joins an elite group of nominees, including David Mitchell for 'Ludwig,' Oriol Pla for 'Yo, Adicto (I, Addict),' and Diego Vasquez for 'One Hundred Years of Solitude.'

The movie, also up for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, captures the spirit of Chamkila, an '80s icon whose vibrant music and life were cut short in a tragic event. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, and featuring Parineeti Chopra, it showcases a powerful blend of storytelling and live-recorded music, continuing the rise of Indian content on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madagascar Erupts: Protests Over Power and Water Woes

Madagascar Erupts: Protests Over Power and Water Woes

 Madagascar
2
Pakistan's Triumph: A 'Special Team' Eyes Asia Cup Glory Against India

Pakistan's Triumph: A 'Special Team' Eyes Asia Cup Glory Against India

 United Arab Emirates
3
Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

 Global
4
Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025