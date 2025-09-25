Left Menu

India Unites for Cleanliness: A Nationwide Movement

Responding to PM Modi's call for a nationwide cleanliness drive, various Union ministers and citizens participated in voluntary labour to support Swachh Bharat Mission. The 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' campaign has evolved into a people's movement focusing on sustainable practices and cleaning public spaces and challenging areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, many Union ministers and citizens participated in voluntary labour on Thursday, reinforcing the Swachh Bharat Mission under the initiative 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath'. This collective effort was highlighted in a recent statement.

Spearheaded by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the nationwide initiative witnessed participation from local bodies, organisations, and citizens, emphasizing community involvement in cleanliness efforts. Notably, HUA Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led efforts in Chandigarh, while MoJS Minister C R Patil was active in Delhi.

Over five crore citizens have joined the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' campaign, resulting in the cleanup of numerous Target Units and public spaces. The initiative also highlighted sustainability, with eco-friendly practices during festivities, reflecting a commitment to clean, green celebrations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

