India Unites for Cleanliness: A Nationwide Movement

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, many Union ministers and citizens participated in voluntary labour on Thursday, reinforcing the Swachh Bharat Mission under the initiative 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath'. This collective effort was highlighted in a recent statement.

Spearheaded by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the nationwide initiative witnessed participation from local bodies, organisations, and citizens, emphasizing community involvement in cleanliness efforts. Notably, HUA Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led efforts in Chandigarh, while MoJS Minister C R Patil was active in Delhi.

Over five crore citizens have joined the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' campaign, resulting in the cleanup of numerous Target Units and public spaces. The initiative also highlighted sustainability, with eco-friendly practices during festivities, reflecting a commitment to clean, green celebrations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)