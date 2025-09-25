Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Nominated for International Emmy 2025 for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Diljit Dosanjh received an International Emmy 2025 nomination for Best Actor in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The film also competes in the TV movie/mini-series category. The awards, with 64 nominees across 16 categories from 26 countries, will be announced in New York on November 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Diljit Dosanjh has secured a prestigious nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2025, distinguishing himself in the Best Actor category for his role in Imtiaz Ali's acclaimed film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

The film itself is also in contention, having garnered a nomination in the TV movie/mini-series category. The distinguished announcement was made by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in New York, highlighting 'Amar Singh Chamkila' as the sole Indian contender.

As the forthcoming awards ceremony, scheduled for November 24 in New York, draws near, the global television industry awaits eagerly. With nominees from 26 countries, the competition is fierce, yet it showcases the expansive creativity celebrated by the Emmys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

