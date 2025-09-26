Left Menu

Claudia Cardinale's Legacy Shines in Entertainment Headlines

Claudia Cardinale, the renowned star of Italian cinema, has passed away at 87. Sean Combs faces legal battles over voyeurism charges. A woman was sentenced for defrauding Elvis Presley's family. Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show, reaching a ratings peak after a suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:30 IST
Claudia Cardinale, the iconic figure of Italian cinema, has died at the age of 87. Starting her career in 1957 after winning a beauty contest, Cardinale became an indelible symbol of post-war glamour. Her death was reported by AFP and corroborated by other French media sources.

In legal news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer argues that Combs' actions do not constitute prostitution, following a conviction that could land him a 20-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, a Missouri woman was sentenced to nearly five years for attempting to defraud Elvis Presley's estate.

In television, Jimmy Kimmel made a triumphant return to late-night television after suspension, marking a decade-high rating. Kimmel's return attracted over six million viewers on ABC, as he addressed previous remarks about the accused in the assassination of activist Charlie Kirk.

