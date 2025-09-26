Claudia Cardinale's Legacy Shines in Entertainment Headlines

Claudia Cardinale, the iconic figure of Italian cinema, has died at the age of 87. Starting her career in 1957 after winning a beauty contest, Cardinale became an indelible symbol of post-war glamour. Her death was reported by AFP and corroborated by other French media sources.

In legal news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer argues that Combs' actions do not constitute prostitution, following a conviction that could land him a 20-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, a Missouri woman was sentenced to nearly five years for attempting to defraud Elvis Presley's estate.

In television, Jimmy Kimmel made a triumphant return to late-night television after suspension, marking a decade-high rating. Kimmel's return attracted over six million viewers on ABC, as he addressed previous remarks about the accused in the assassination of activist Charlie Kirk.