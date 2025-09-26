Left Menu

From Waiting List to Spotlight: Ashish Bende's Remarkable Journey to National Acclaim

Ashish Bende, a National Award-winning director, once aspired to join FTII and faced many hurdles. His debut film, 'Aatmapamphlet', won him the best debut film award at the 71st National Film Awards. The film reflects his personal journey and political themes from the 1990s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:54 IST
From Waiting List to Spotlight: Ashish Bende's Remarkable Journey to National Acclaim
  • Country:
  • India

From waiting list to acclaimed filmmaker, Ashish Bende's journey to cinematic success has come full circle. The Pune-based director, who once struggled to gain admission to the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has now received the institute's invitation to screen his debut feature. At 45, Bende recently won the Best Debut Film of a Director for his Marathi film 'Aatmapamphlet' at the 71st National Film Awards, a testament to his perseverance and passion.

Bende's artistic path was carved early during his school years with performances in drama competitions at Abhinav Marathi Medium School and Fergusson College, earning him accolades. His journey took a definitive turn towards filmmaking under the mentorship of director Paresh Mokashi, leading to his growing role in the industry.

'Aatmapamphlet', set in the politically charged 1990s, presents Bende's story through a 10-year-old boy's eyes. The film is laced with satire and nostalgia, painting a picture of a young man's triumph over repeated challenges. Despite numerous FTII rejections, Bende's talent and tenacity ultimately earned him national recognition and an invitation from the same institute to showcase his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Urges Immediate Action on Ladakh's Distress

Congress Urges Immediate Action on Ladakh's Distress

 India
2
Trump and Sharif Forge New Bond at White House Amid Diplomatic Talks

Trump and Sharif Forge New Bond at White House Amid Diplomatic Talks

 Global
3
Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: Taiwan's Struggle Against Muddy Devastation

Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: Taiwan's Struggle Against Muddy Devastation

 Global
4
Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025