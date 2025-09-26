From Waiting List to Spotlight: Ashish Bende's Remarkable Journey to National Acclaim

From waiting list to acclaimed filmmaker, Ashish Bende's journey to cinematic success has come full circle. The Pune-based director, who once struggled to gain admission to the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has now received the institute's invitation to screen his debut feature. At 45, Bende recently won the Best Debut Film of a Director for his Marathi film 'Aatmapamphlet' at the 71st National Film Awards, a testament to his perseverance and passion.

Bende's artistic path was carved early during his school years with performances in drama competitions at Abhinav Marathi Medium School and Fergusson College, earning him accolades. His journey took a definitive turn towards filmmaking under the mentorship of director Paresh Mokashi, leading to his growing role in the industry.

'Aatmapamphlet', set in the politically charged 1990s, presents Bende's story through a 10-year-old boy's eyes. The film is laced with satire and nostalgia, painting a picture of a young man's triumph over repeated challenges. Despite numerous FTII rejections, Bende's talent and tenacity ultimately earned him national recognition and an invitation from the same institute to showcase his work.

