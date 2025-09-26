Left Menu

Living the Character: Ishaan Khatter's Immersive Journey in 'Homebound'

Actor Ishaan Khatter reveals that 'Homebound' director Neeraj Ghaywan challenged the cast to truly inhabit their roles beyond just performing lines. The film explores caste and religious prejudice impacting two friends' dreams of joining the police. Despite a lukewarm box office, the film has gained international acclaim.

Updated: 26-09-2025 14:19 IST
Actor Ishaan Khatter and the cast of 'Homebound' were called to dive deep into their roles, as per director Neeraj Ghaywan's directive. The film examines the challenges faced by two friends whose ambitions are hindered by societal prejudices tied to caste and religion.

Khatter, reflecting on his experiences, noted how living the character provided profound insights into the privileges and patriarchy depicted in 'Homebound'. He lauded Ghaywan's approach, equating it to a deeply introspective process that brought out the best in the actors.

The film, receiving accolades at festivals like Cannes, is hoped to resonate with audiences despite modest box office returns. Khatter remains optimistic, emphasizing the film's relevance and its potential to reach a wide audience, both within India and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

