Bidding Farewell to India's Iconic MiG-21: A Legacy of Valour and Pride

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the MiG-21's legacy at its decommissioning ceremony, marking the end of its illustrious 62-year service. As a symbol of India's strategic prowess and deep ties with Russia, the aircraft's contributions to India's military achievements remain unparalleled.

Updated: 26-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:15 IST
Bidding Farewell to India's Iconic MiG-21: A Legacy of Valour and Pride
The Indian Air Force bid farewell to the iconic MiG-21 aircraft in a ceremonial send-off at the Chandigarh Air Force Station on Friday. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the legacy of the Russian-origin fighter jet, describing it as a cornerstone of India's defense strategy.

The MiG-21, which has been a pivotal part of India's air defense since the 1960s, concluded its service after a storied 62-year journey. During the ceremony, Singh emphasized the aircraft's role in major military operations, citing its contributions in the 1971 war with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot air strikes as examples of its valor.

Reflecting on the historical and cultural significance of the MiG-21, Singh likened the farewell ceremony to a traditional Indian practice of honoring both living and non-living entities that contribute to national strength. He noted the aircraft's symbolic representation of India's military achievements and strategic confidence on the global stage.

