Honoring the Legacy: Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award Invites Submissions

In a tribute to journalistic excellence, the Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award has officially opened submissions for its forthcoming edition, aiming to celebrate journalists who exhibit courage, empathy, and a steadfast dedication to the truth.

Established by the Danish Siddiqui Foundation, this accolade celebrates remarkable journalism in print, digital, photojournalism, and broadcast media, shining a light on reporting that prioritizes public interest and adheres to the highest standards of accuracy and accountability. 'Amidst today's challenging landscape, journalism that remains anchored in truth and empathy is critical,' stated Om Thanvi, a senior journalist and jury chair.

The award, named in memory of the esteemed Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, recognizes entries from both domestic and foreign journalists based in India. The deadline for submissions is set for February 15, with an esteemed independent jury, including notable figures like Siddharth Varadarajan and Suhasini Haider, tasked with evaluating the entries.

