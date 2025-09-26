Left Menu

Navratri Surge: Millions Flock to Uttar Pradesh's Temples

An estimated 40 lakh devotees visited hundreds of Durga temples across Uttar Pradesh during Navratri, with numbers expected to cross 1 crore. The increase is credited to state initiatives improving facilities at temples. Special efforts for women's safety under 'Mission Shakti 5.0' coincided with the festivities.

Navratri Surge: Millions Flock to Uttar Pradesh's Temples
In a testament to the fervor of faith, Navratri celebrations in Uttar Pradesh have seen up to 40 lakh devotees flocking to the state's temples in the initial days of the festival. From the eastern Vindhyavasini temple to the western Shakambhari Devi Dham, visitor numbers have been impressive.

The surge in pilgrim attendance is attributed to the Uttar Pradesh government's concerted efforts over the past eight years to enhance both heritage preservation and modern amenities at these religious sites. Officials anticipate the count might exceed 1 crore in the festival's final three days, encouraging spirituality and tourism alike.

Apart from enhancing the spiritual experience, the state has paired this annual event with 'Mission Shakti 5.0', highlighting women's safety and empowerment initiatives. Female police led Scooty rallies, and symbolic gestures included placing girl students in roles of authority for a day, making the occasion multifaceted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

