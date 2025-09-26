Breaking Stereotypes: Varsha Bharath's 'Bad Girl' Challenges Norms

Filmmaker Varsha Bharath challenges societal stereotypes with her Tamil debut "Bad Girl." The coming-of-age film delves into identity, desire, and societal pressure on women, inspired by Bharath's own sense of underrepresentation in cinema.

Bharath asserts that while the events portrayed are fictional, the emotions are deeply personal, offering viewers a relatable narrative. She aims to ensure that women feel seen and validated on screen.

The film also confronts the implications of casteism, stemming from Bharath's personal experiences. Despite controversy, Bharath emphasizes the importance of self-critique in society. "Bad Girl" premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival and is produced by acclaimed filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap.

