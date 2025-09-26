Left Menu

The Rise of Homestays: A New Era in Travel Accommodation

In a shift from traditional hotels, more travelers are choosing personalized accommodations like homestays, hostels, and home exchanges in India. This trend caters to Millennials and Gen Z seeking unique experiences. Both local hosts and global platforms like Airbnb and HomeExchange are capitalizing on this burgeoning market.

Updated: 26-09-2025 18:41 IST
In an unfolding trend, more travelers are opting out of traditional hotel stays, seeking personalized accommodations such as homestays, hostels, and home exchanges. This movement is particularly notable among Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize unique experiences over standard amenities.

Platforms like Airbnb are witnessing substantial growth in India's homestay market, offering options ranging from economical stays to luxurious villas. Meanwhile, the home exchange concept, popular in Europe, is gaining traction in India, thanks to ventures like HomeExchange, encouraging more affordable and culturally immersive travel options.

The ripple effects extend beyond travelers, as hosts in India find new means of income and social interaction through these platforms. Industry players view this shift not as competition but as an inspiration to innovate, pointing towards a diversified and enriched future for travel accommodation.

