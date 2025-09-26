Titan Company Ltd Restores Hope with Water Rejuvenation in Kancheepuram

In a commendable step towards environmental sustainability, Titan Company Ltd, in collaboration with the National Agro Foundation, has successfully rejuvenated the neglected Gunduperumbedu Lake in Kancheepuram district. This initiative, under Titan's Planet Corporate Social Responsibility umbrella, has transformed the lake into a significant water and agricultural resource for the local community.

The restoration includes removing over a lakh cubic metres of silt and strengthening infrastructure such as bunds and sluice gates. As a result, the lake's water holding capacity has increased by 26 crore litres, which facilitates 3-5 extra months of farming annually and helps raise the water table by nearly 10 feet.

Chief Design Officer Revathi Kant emphasized that the project is about restoring both natural resources and community hope, signaling Titan's commitment to sustainable development. This initiative mirrors earlier successes, like the Masaorambhu Stream Restoration in Coimbatore, reaffirming their ethos of empowering communities and securing livelihoods.