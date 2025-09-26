Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound': A Celebrated Journey to the Oscars

After a decade of anticipation, Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' has finally been released worldwide. The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has been chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature category at the Oscars.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by industry giants Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, 'Homebound' made waves with its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and subsequent screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article, the narrative explores a profound friendship amidst societal challenges. Executive producer Martin Scorsese's involvement adds a valuable touch. Ghaywan urges audiences to witness the film's evocative storytelling in theatres, emphasizing its shared experience and cultural reflections.

