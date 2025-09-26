Bollywood Actor's Cafe Hit by Rs 34 Lakh Fraud

Bollywood actor Jibraan Khan's business is embroiled in controversy after being defrauded by his own employee to the tune of Rs 34 lakh. The incident came to light when an audit of the cafe's accounts, located in Mumbai's Bandra, showed significant discrepancies in financial records.

According to officials, Khan's cafe recorded cash sales of Rs 1.14 crore from April to March, yet only Rs 79.67 lakh made it into the bank. The accused, identified as Ajay Singh Rawat, allegedly used the remaining Rs 34.33 lakh for personal reasons. Efforts by Khan to reach Rawat were met with silence and avoidance.

A complaint has now been filed, with the Bandra police registering a case against Rawat for fraud and criminal breach of trust. Authorities stress that the inquiry is ongoing as they gather more evidence to support the charges.