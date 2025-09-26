Left Menu

'Cauvery Aarti' Draws Crowds with Divine Spectacle at Brindavan Gardens

'Cauvery Aarti' commenced at the Krishna Raja Sagara dam's Brindavan Gardens, bringing a spiritual ambiance reminiscent of Varanasi's 'Ganga Aarti'. The event, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is anticipated to attract up to 10,000 visitors daily until October 2.

'Cauvery Aarti' Draws Crowds with Divine Spectacle at Brindavan Gardens
'Cauvery Aarti', akin to Varanasi's famed 'Ganga Aarti', made its debut at the Krishna Raja Sagara dam's Brindavan Gardens on Friday, marking a significant cultural event in South India.

Launched by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar alongside spiritual leaders, the Aarti features priest-led vedic chants and devotional songs. The program will occur nightly till October 2 to engage tourists and locals alike.

Authorities anticipate 8,000 to 10,000 visitors daily, with free laddus as part of the offering. The Aarti aims to blend spiritual enrichment with cultural heritage, drawing large crowds from across Karnataka and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

