Anupam Kher Seeks Serenity at Tirumala Temple as 'Tanvi The Great' Shines Anew

Bollywood's Anupam Kher visited the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh. During his visit, he experienced profound peace. Meanwhile, his directorial film 'Tanvi The Great,' exploring themes of courage and autism, was re-released, receiving accolades at esteemed international film festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:09 IST
Anupam Kher at Tirumala Temple (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Noted Bollywood actor Anupam Kher made a spiritual pilgrimage to Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple nestled in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, revealing his deep connection to this sacred site. Known for its dedication to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Vishnu, this temple remains one of India's top religious destinations, drawing millions of devotees annually.

Donning traditional attire, Kher expressed his elation to ANI over revisiting the temple after a long hiatus. He recounted the moving experience, noting the priest's instruction to keep one's eyes open during darshan, which brought him to tears, delivering a sense of peace akin to past visits.

While on this spiritual journey, Kher also offered prayers for the well-being and happiness of himself and his loved ones. In sync with this devotion, his film 'Tanvi The Great,' featuring themes of courage and autism, was re-released. The movie, spotlighting the Indian armed forces, stars Shubhangi Dutt and received critical acclaim at international film festivals.

The narrative centers on a determined girl aspiring to join the armed forces, inspired by her late father's legacy. Alongside Kher, the film features notable actors such as Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff. During its original run, the film garnered standing ovations at previews held at India's National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune.

