Ayushmann Khurrana Stars in Maddock Films' Latest Horror-Comedy 'Thamma'

Ayushmann Khurrana ventures into Maddock Films' horror universe with 'Thamma', alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Set to release on October 21, this film adds to the successful horror-comedy universe started with 'Stree'. Khurrana describes the film as a family entertainer with more comedy than horror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 01:00 IST
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to dive into the Maddock Films' acclaimed horror universe with his latest project, 'Thamma'. This film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of "Munjya" fame. The trailer launched recently at a Mumbai event, attended by the cast and crew.

Khurrana expressed his excitement about joining the sought-after universe in Indian cinema. Describing the film as unique and disruptive, he emphasized the blend of human experiences intertwined with supernatural powers. 'Thamma' is part of a growing horror-comedy series, initiated by 2018's successful film "Stree".

Set to release on October 21, Khurrana notes it as his first Diwali release, marking it as a special milestone. Producer Dinesh Vijan underscored the importance of celebrating India's rich folklore through cinema. The movie also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, promising to entertain families with its comedic narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

