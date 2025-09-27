Ayushmann Khurrana Stars in Maddock Films' Latest Horror-Comedy 'Thamma'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to dive into the Maddock Films' acclaimed horror universe with his latest project, 'Thamma'. This film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of "Munjya" fame. The trailer launched recently at a Mumbai event, attended by the cast and crew.

Khurrana expressed his excitement about joining the sought-after universe in Indian cinema. Describing the film as unique and disruptive, he emphasized the blend of human experiences intertwined with supernatural powers. 'Thamma' is part of a growing horror-comedy series, initiated by 2018's successful film "Stree".

Set to release on October 21, Khurrana notes it as his first Diwali release, marking it as a special milestone. Producer Dinesh Vijan underscored the importance of celebrating India's rich folklore through cinema. The movie also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, promising to entertain families with its comedic narrative.

