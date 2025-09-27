Entertainment Headlines: Legal Battles, Deals, and Eurovision Decisions

In recent entertainment news, Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive, is required to face a lawsuit from PleasrDAO. Shkreli allegedly copied and streamed the rare Wu-Tang Clan album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" without permission. The collective purchased the album for approximately $4 million in 2021.

In another legal drama, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense lawyer contests a ruling that found him guilty of engaging in prostitution. Combs, accused of paying escorts for services while recording them, faces a potential 20-year sentence, though he was acquitted of more severe charges like sex trafficking.

The videogame sector sees a significant move as Electronic Arts (EA) is reportedly in advanced discussions to go private, with a valuation around $50 billion. Investors including private equity firm Silver Lake and Saudi Arabia's PIF are involved, possibly making this the largest leveraged buyout ever recorded.

Finally, the European Broadcasting Union has announced that its members will vote on whether Israel can participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, amid political tensions following recent events in Gaza.