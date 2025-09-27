Left Menu

Homestays: The New Preference for Personalised Travel Experiences

As travellers seek warmth and personalisation, homestays and alternative accommodations like hostels and home exchanges are gaining popularity over traditional hotels. Millennials and Gen Z prefer shared spaces, unique experiences, and community connection, driving growth in diverse travel accommodations in India, with platforms like Airbnb and HomeExchange leading the change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:20 IST
Homestays: The New Preference for Personalised Travel Experiences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Travellers increasingly prefer homestays and alternative accommodations over traditional hotels, drawn by the desire for personalised experiences. Millennials and Gen Z, seeking community and connection, are leading this trend by choosing shared spaces and unique settings.

Options range from budget-friendly hostels to luxury villas, supported by platforms like Airbnb and new players such as HomeExchange, transforming India's travel accommodation landscape into one of Airbnb's fastest-growing markets globally.

This shift benefits not only travellers but also host families, who gain financial and social advantages. As the accommodation sector diversifies, traditional hotels are innovating to maintain market share, viewing new-age alternatives as inspiration to enhance offerings.

TRENDING

1
PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

 India
2
Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansion

Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansio...

 Global
3
Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

 India
4
Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025