Homestays: The New Preference for Personalised Travel Experiences

Travellers increasingly prefer homestays and alternative accommodations over traditional hotels, drawn by the desire for personalised experiences. Millennials and Gen Z, seeking community and connection, are leading this trend by choosing shared spaces and unique settings.

Options range from budget-friendly hostels to luxury villas, supported by platforms like Airbnb and new players such as HomeExchange, transforming India's travel accommodation landscape into one of Airbnb's fastest-growing markets globally.

This shift benefits not only travellers but also host families, who gain financial and social advantages. As the accommodation sector diversifies, traditional hotels are innovating to maintain market share, viewing new-age alternatives as inspiration to enhance offerings.