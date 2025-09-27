Left Menu

National Book Trust's Mission for Bias-Free Literature and Global Reach

The National Book Trust (NBT) is focusing on creating unbiased, factual books to aid nation-building. It collaborates with academic institutions for authenticity, roots literature in Indian culture, and works on expanding language translations despite challenges. NBT highlights its global literary presence and promotes affordability and quality in publishing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:22 IST
National Book Trust's Mission for Bias-Free Literature and Global Reach
The National Book Trust (NBT) is actively engaged in publishing fact-based books, free from biases, as part of its commitment to nation-building, according to its chairman, Prof Milind Sudhakar Marathe. The institution, which operates under the Union Ministry of Education, strives to maintain authenticity through collaborations with academic bodies.

At the Gomti Book Festival, Marathe emphasized the discerning nature of young readers who prefer factual content over political rhetoric. The NBT trust engages with institutions like IIT Kanpur and IIM Mumbai for critical, unbiased analyses of significant national issues, ensuring publications align with nation-building objectives.

Despite challenges in translating regional languages, the NBT extends its literary outreach through international events and partnerships. It remains focused on quality and affordability in publishing, rooted in 'Indianness', while fostering global literary exchanges, exemplified by its participation in fairs from Frankfurt to Moscow.

