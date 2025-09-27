Pink Power Run 2025: Unite, Run, and Raise Awareness Against Breast Cancer

The second edition of the 'Pink Power Run' is ready to take Hyderabad by storm on Sunday, September 28, with the aim of raising awareness and supporting the fight against breast cancer. Scheduled to start at 5:30 am, the marathon is expected to attract hundreds of participants committed to the cause.

Organized by the Sudha Reddy Foundation and the MEIL Foundation, the 'Pink Power Run 2025' embraces the theme 'Stride and Shine' and offers 10K, 5K, and 3K categories for participants of all ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds. The event will gain an extra sparkle with the presence of Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri.

In an interview with ANI, Suchata Chuangsri encouraged global participation in the marathon, emphasizing its goal of fostering a social movement in breast cancer awareness. She stated, 'On the 28th, we're having a Pink Power Run, a marathon event to raise awareness for breast cancer... We're inviting everyone to come together, run for fitness and health, and support this important cause.' Beyond the marathon, Suchata plans to attend a dinner with guests from Telangana, including children with visual disabilities and HIV, in an effort to engage and support the local community.

Announced earlier in August by the MEIL and Sudha Reddy Foundations, the Pink Power Run 2.0 is a flagship event in Hyderabad designed to boost awareness, advocate for early detection, and unify communities across the nation in the fight against breast cancer. Sudha Reddy, the founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, highlighted the urgency of the initiative, saying, 'Breast cancer claims too many lives in India. Awareness, early detection, and access are key to transforming survival rates. Our mission with the Pink Power Run is to unite India in saving lives and making Hyderabad a beacon of hope for women nationwide.'