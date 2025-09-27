Beyond Myths and Legends: Tovino Thomas in 'Lokah Chapter 2'

Renowned Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is set to take the lead in 'Lokah Chapter 2', the eagerly anticipated sequel to 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'. Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film continues the universe introduced in the first installment.

Tovino Thomas joins a distinguished lineup with Kalyani Priyadarshan and others, building on the success of 'Lokah Chapter 1', which emerged as South India's highest-grossing female-led film by breaking the Rs 100 crore mark within a week. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, the franchise blends modern myths with ancient folklore.

The announcement, revealed via Dulquer Salmaan's social media, has sparked excitement for 'Lokah Chapter 2', promising a cinematic journey beyond myths and legends. Fans eagerly await to see how the new chapter unfolds in this enthralling saga of superheroes and fantasy.