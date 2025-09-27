Sabhyata Foundation's Cultural Extravaganza at Purana Qila

The Sabhyata Foundation, a Smarak Sarathi under India's prestigious 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' initiative, is orchestrating a unique cultural evening at Delhi's iconic Purana Qila. Facilitated by the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), this initiative seeks to elevate visitor experiences while transforming the historic monument into a lively cultural venue.

The event is poised to be a grand celebration of India's cultural dynamism, featuring energetic Dandiya and Garba performances and soulful musical interludes. These will be showcased against the majestic backdrop of Purana Qila and will be graced by notable dignitaries, including Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi's Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, as the Chief Guest.

Mrs. Avantika Dalmia, Co-Chairman of the Sabhyata Foundation's Advisory Board, expressed, 'Our cultural heritage is a treasure. Hosting this event at Purana Qila is a step towards immersing people in our traditions today.' The foundation aims to make Purana Qila and other historic sites in Delhi engaging and accessible cultural hubs. Recent endeavors include the acclaimed 'Jai Hind' Sound & Light Show at the Red Fort, recognized by National Geographic as one of the top five shows worldwide.

