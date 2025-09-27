Governor Bhalla Celebrates Youth Excellence at Nagaland Scouts and Guides Event

Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla praised the Bharat Scouts and Guides for their influential role in fostering character and civic responsibility among young individuals globally. During a state award event at Dr Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan, he highlighted the movement's success in producing exemplary youth.

Governor Bhalla, now the chief patron of NBSG, recognized five Scouts and eleven Guides with the Rajya Puraskar, reflecting their leadership and dedication to the principles of Seva. He urged them to aim for the President's Award, India's highest recognition for Scouts and Guides.

Committed to deepening the movement's impact, Bhalla assured collaboration with leaders to expand NBSG's reach across Nagaland. The ceremony also honored Tritiya Sopan certificate recipients and Padma Shri Sano Vamuzo for her significant contributions.