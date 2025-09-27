Left Menu

A Journey Through Time: Celebrating 200 Years of Stephenson's Locomotion No. 1

The bicentenary of George Stephenson's Locomotion No. 1 voyage is being celebrated as enthusiasts mark its remarkable impact on transport and society. While the Stockton & Darlington Railway represented the dawn of a transformative era, the original 26-mile journey is celebrated with the replica train's reenactment, captivating thousands across the UK.

27-09-2025
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Marking two centuries since an iconic chapter in transportation history, enthusiasts gathered on Saturday to celebrate the bicentenary of George Stephenson's Locomotion No. 1.

The original run on September 27, 1825, marked a nautical milestone on the Stockton & Darlington Railway, setting the stage for modern rail travel.

The historic journey, embraced by spectators such as Prince Edward, highlights Britain's legacy as a global industrial leader, with events culminating in the eagerly anticipated replica train journey.

