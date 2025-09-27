KICL Partners with Italy's Accademia IUAD for Design Training Hub in Tamil Nadu

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL), a diversified conglomerate, has announced a significant collaboration with Italy's Accademia IUAD to launch a joint training centre in Tamil Nadu. This move follows an MoU signed on Saturday between the two entities.

Accademia IUAD, renowned for its design expertise, will work closely with KICL to establish a centre that meets international standards. Initially, the focus will be on the footwear and fashion accessories sectors, with future expansions planned.

KICL's recent Bombay Stock Exchange filing revealed that the strategic alliance aims to leverage Accademia IUAD's academic strengths and KICL's business acumen to foster skill development and provide professional opportunities in the design sector.