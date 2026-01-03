Kerala Freezes K-TET Order Amid Supreme Court Verdict Backlash

The Kerala government has put a pause on enforcing the K-TET requirement for school teacher appointments and promotions following a contentious Supreme Court judgment. This move freezes a previous government order dated January 1, 2026, pending further instructions.

Amid the unfolding legal challenges, General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the government's intent to file a review petition with the Supreme Court. The minister emphasized the judgment's adverse impact on teachers hired before April 1, 2010, aiming to safeguard their employment rights.

Sivankutty assured that the government remains committed to preserving the jobs of experienced teachers, highlighting concerns about the detrimental effects of retroactive qualifications imposed by the recent court ruling. Legal and educational experts are being consulted to ensure protective measures for affected teachers.