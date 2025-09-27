Turbulent Trials: Prince William Reflects on 2024's Challenges

Prince William has opened up about the challenges he faced in 2024 during an appearance on Eugene Levy's show 'The Reluctant Traveller.' In a candid conversation, the royal shared how the year tested him especially with both his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, and his father, King Charles III, battling cancer.

William, shown in a preview of the Apple TV+ episode, reflected, "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had." Despite the hardships, he believes overcoming such trials defines one's character. The episode, airing on October 3, captures William giving Levy a tour of Windsor Castle and sharing a drink at a pub, highlighting their camaraderie.

After Kate announced her cancer remission in January, she has actively participated in royal duties, notably joining William to welcome President Donald Trump during his UK state visit. King Charles has also returned to his public roles, having taken time off to focus on his health. Both have refrained from disclosing details of their cancer types.

(With inputs from agencies.)