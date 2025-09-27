Harmony in the Hills: Ziro Festival of Music Celebrates Art and Culture

The vibrant Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal Pradesh has become one of India's most celebrated outdoor music events. On Saturday, it saw participation from political leaders like Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the festival, noting its evolution into a major platform for artists and international bands. It has helped shine a global spotlight on India's diverse art and culture, bringing together thousands of music lovers and global travelers annually to the lush Apatani Plateau.

This year's festival sees Sikkim as the partner state, promoting cultural exchange through its pavilion. Khandu emphasized the event's self-sustaining model, where each ticket sale supports the festival's music and eco-friendly ethos, further highlighting the significance of cultural and environmental harmony.