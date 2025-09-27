Left Menu

AWL's 'Qisse Kuchh Khaas': A Cultural Odyssey of Basmati Rice

AWL Agri Business Ltd launched a coffee table book on Basmati rice's cultural history at World Food India 2025. Authored by Prof Pushpesh Pant, 'Qisse Kuchh Khaas' was unveiled by Minister Chirag Paswan. The book includes 15 recipes celebrating Basmati's versatility and significance in Indian traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:38 IST
AWL's 'Qisse Kuchh Khaas': A Cultural Odyssey of Basmati Rice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AWL Agri Business Ltd, one of India's major consumer goods firms, unveiled a new coffee table book that delves into the cultural significance of Basmati rice. The launch took place at the World Food India 2025 exhibition in New Delhi on Saturday.

The book, titled 'Qisse Kuchh Khaas', is authored by renowned food historian Prof Pushpesh Pant, a Padma Shri recipient. It was unveiled by the Food Processing Industries Minister, Chirag Paswan, alongside AWL's Managing Director, Angshu Mallick, at Bharat Mandapam.

Offering a deep dive into Basmati rice's role in Indian history and traditions, 'Qisse Kuchh Khaas' also features 15 distinct recipes. The event was organized with support from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Claims Five Promising Lives

Tragic Collision on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Claims Five Promising Lives

 India
2
Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: Boycott Call and Data Security Concerns

Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: Boycott Call and Data Security Concern...

 India
3
Shailesh Kumar Shines with Gold at World Para Athletics Championships

Shailesh Kumar Shines with Gold at World Para Athletics Championships

 India
4
Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025