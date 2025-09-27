AWL's 'Qisse Kuchh Khaas': A Cultural Odyssey of Basmati Rice

AWL Agri Business Ltd, one of India's major consumer goods firms, unveiled a new coffee table book that delves into the cultural significance of Basmati rice. The launch took place at the World Food India 2025 exhibition in New Delhi on Saturday.

The book, titled 'Qisse Kuchh Khaas', is authored by renowned food historian Prof Pushpesh Pant, a Padma Shri recipient. It was unveiled by the Food Processing Industries Minister, Chirag Paswan, alongside AWL's Managing Director, Angshu Mallick, at Bharat Mandapam.

Offering a deep dive into Basmati rice's role in Indian history and traditions, 'Qisse Kuchh Khaas' also features 15 distinct recipes. The event was organized with support from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.