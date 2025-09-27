Left Menu

Legacy of Zubeen Garg: A Cultural Icon's Timeless Impact

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced consultations aimed at preserving the works of the late singer Zubeen Garg. Mourning continues for the artist, with tributes paid by officials including Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Plans include a cultural project to honor Garg's legacy in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:16 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated consultations with cultural figures to preserve the works of the deceased singer Zubeen Garg, as mourners flock to his Guwahati home. The iconic singer passed away in Singapore, sparking widespread mourning.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CRPF Director General GP Singh joined the singer's bereaved family to express their condolences. Scindia acknowledged Garg's role as a cultural bridge between Assam and the world, emphasizing the national impact of his death.

Future plans discussed involve honoring Garg's legacy, such as naming cultural projects after him. Union minister Pabitra Margherita and other officials are also organizing a significant 13th-day ritual to honor the late singer in Jorhat.

