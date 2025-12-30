Global Tributes Pour In for Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Political Pioneer Remembered

On Tuesday, the world joined in mourning as countries like the US, China, and India commemorated Khaleda Zia's influential role in Bangladesh's politics following her passing at age 80. Zia, a formidable leader and three-time prime minister, left an indelible mark on the nation's political scene and global stage.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her contributions to India-Bangladesh relations and her legacy as Bangladesh's first female premier. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other international leaders highlighted her role in fostering international relationships, describing her as an 'old friend' and a resilient leader.

Condolences from global powers, as well as statements from the United Nations, the EU, and British representatives, underscored Zia's lasting impact on Bangladesh's modern history, alongside her unwavering commitment to freedom and democracy.