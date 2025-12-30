Global Tributes Pour In for Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Political Pioneer Remembered
World leaders and nations expressed heartfelt condolences upon the death of Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's three-time prime minister and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Esteemed for her significant role in shaping Bangladesh's political landscape, her contributions to international relations and development were fondly remembered by countries including China, the US, and India.
On Tuesday, the world joined in mourning as countries like the US, China, and India commemorated Khaleda Zia's influential role in Bangladesh's politics following her passing at age 80. Zia, a formidable leader and three-time prime minister, left an indelible mark on the nation's political scene and global stage.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her contributions to India-Bangladesh relations and her legacy as Bangladesh's first female premier. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other international leaders highlighted her role in fostering international relationships, describing her as an 'old friend' and a resilient leader.
Condolences from global powers, as well as statements from the United Nations, the EU, and British representatives, underscored Zia's lasting impact on Bangladesh's modern history, alongside her unwavering commitment to freedom and democracy.
