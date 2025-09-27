Global Tensions Escalate: A Night of Political Developments
The evening news highlights several political developments: Sonam Wangchuk faces detention in Leh over alleged Pakistan links. Prime Minister Modi defends BJP policies, promising economic growth. Tensions rise in UP with violent protests, while actor Vijay's rally sees tragic casualties. Internationally, BRICS criticizes protectionist trade measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:36 IST
- India
In dramatic developments, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk finds himself under scrutiny, detained in Leh over alleged ties with Pakistan, sparking controversy and prompting increased security measures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the BJP's economic policies in Jharsuguda, highlighting efforts to boost savings and income, while criticizing previous Congress regimes for corruption.
Tensions in Uttar Pradesh climb higher, with violent protests following the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The international front sees BRICS nations voicing concerns over rising protectionist tariffs in global trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
