Global Tensions Escalate: A Night of Political Developments

In dramatic developments, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk finds himself under scrutiny, detained in Leh over alleged ties with Pakistan, sparking controversy and prompting increased security measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the BJP's economic policies in Jharsuguda, highlighting efforts to boost savings and income, while criticizing previous Congress regimes for corruption.

Tensions in Uttar Pradesh climb higher, with violent protests following the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The international front sees BRICS nations voicing concerns over rising protectionist tariffs in global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)