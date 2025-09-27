Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Emerging Tourism Hub with Rs 10,600 Crore Boost

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the tourism sector has attracted Rs 10,600 crore in investments, promising significant development. With initiatives like temple and eco-tourism, the state aims to develop 50,000 hotel rooms and multiple cultural experience centers, transforming Andhra Pradesh into a premier tourism destination by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:48 IST
Andhra Pradesh's tourism sector has received a substantial boost, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announcing investments of Rs 10,600 crore. Speaking at the 'World Tourism Day' celebrations, Naidu expressed enthusiasm for the future projects this funding will enable, highlighting the state's commitment to becoming a key destination.

Under the 'speed of doing business' initiative, the state is facilitating approvals and offering incentives to investors. Among the planned developments are 10,000 homestays in regions such as Araku, Paderu, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Rayalaseema, marking a significant expansion in accommodation facilities.

Naidu emphasized a focus on temple tourism, eco-tourism, and wedding destinations as part of the state's diverse offerings. With the addition of 50,000 hotel rooms and experience centers showcasing Andhra's rich culture, the government aims to establish the state as India's foremost tourism hub by 2027, contributing to the 'Swarna Andhra' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

