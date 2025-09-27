Left Menu

Army-Inspired Durga Puja: A Tribute to Heroes and Icons

The Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity in Guwahati has themed this year's Durga Puja pandal around the Indian Army. The pandal pays tribute to national soldiers and the late singer Zubeen Garg with themed decorations and a photo collage, celebrating both bravery and cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:59 IST
Army-Inspired Durga Puja: A Tribute to Heroes and Icons
Durga Puja Pandal in Guwahati 2025 (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity, honoring the valor of the Indian Army, has crafted a unique theme for this year's Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati. Featuring a magnificent idol of Goddess Durga, the pandal is adorned with cutouts of fighter jets, submarines, and statues of uniformed Indian soldiers, reflecting a deep sense of patriotism.

In addition to the military theme, the pandal sets aside a space to commemorate the celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19. A thoughtful photo collage highlighting Garg's illustrious career in entertainment captures the essence of his contribution to the cultural fabric.

Durga Puja organizer Devatu Basu, speaking to ANI, emphasized that since 1954, the committee has been known for its innovative themes, previously featuring a library setting. "This year, we're saluting the Indian Army and remembering Zubeen Garg, whose spirit lives on with us," Basu noted. The festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, symbolizes the goddess Durga's triumph over evil and is celebrated from September 28 to October 2 next year.

TRENDING

1
Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-stampede at Karur; assures all possible central help.

Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-s...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
4
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025