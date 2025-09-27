Army-Inspired Durga Puja: A Tribute to Heroes and Icons

The Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity, honoring the valor of the Indian Army, has crafted a unique theme for this year's Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati. Featuring a magnificent idol of Goddess Durga, the pandal is adorned with cutouts of fighter jets, submarines, and statues of uniformed Indian soldiers, reflecting a deep sense of patriotism.

In addition to the military theme, the pandal sets aside a space to commemorate the celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19. A thoughtful photo collage highlighting Garg's illustrious career in entertainment captures the essence of his contribution to the cultural fabric.

Durga Puja organizer Devatu Basu, speaking to ANI, emphasized that since 1954, the committee has been known for its innovative themes, previously featuring a library setting. "This year, we're saluting the Indian Army and remembering Zubeen Garg, whose spirit lives on with us," Basu noted. The festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, symbolizes the goddess Durga's triumph over evil and is celebrated from September 28 to October 2 next year.