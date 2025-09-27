Left Menu

Bengali Films Ignite Durga Puja Season

This Durga Puja, Bengali audiences are treated to four new films spanning various genres, leading to impressive theatre footfalls. Movies like 'Raghu Dakat', 'Raktabeej 2', 'Devi Chowdhurani', and 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei' are drawing crowds, highlighting the vibrant return of the Bengali film industry.

This Durga Puja season has brought a cinematic feast to Bengali moviegoers, with four diverse films hitting the big screen and attracting substantial audiences. According to the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association, the footfall in theatres is remarkable, underscoring the films' widespread appeal.

The variety of genres offered this season includes Dhrubo Bannerjee's historical drama 'Raghu Dakat', featuring the legendary Dev, and Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee's thrilling 'Raktabeej 2'. Subhrajit Mitra's 'Devi Chowdhurani' adapts a classic novel, while Anik Dutta's 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei' pays homage to classic detective fiction.

Industry stalwart Prosenjit Chatterjee emphasized the importance of these films' success for revitalizing Bengali cinema, while filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly expressed his intention to watch all four. With these films captivating audiences, the Bengali film industry is witnessing a revival post-pandemic.

