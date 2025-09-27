Rediscovering Ancient Art: Durga Puja's Thematic Journey

The vibrant Durga Puja celebrations are in full swing across Kolkata, drawing locals and tourists alike to the city's myriad pandals. Captivating both in concept and design, these pandals each tell a unique story through their thematic decorations.

This year, Tridhara Akalbodhan stands out with its theme, "Cholo Firi," a profound exploration into the origins of art, culture, and spirituality. The theme is brought to life through an artistic representation of cave art. Intricate drawings and sacred symbols adorn the walls, transporting visitors back to a time when early humans used art to connect with nature and the divine.

Central to this theme is the depiction of cosmic cycles through revered deities: Lord Shiva as the creator and destroyer, Lord Vishnu as the preserver, and Goddess Kali as a fierce embodiment of power overcoming evil. The atmosphere reverberates with ancient shlokas and depicts the sacred dance of Shiva, encapsulating the impermanence of the material world.