Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally: Actor Mourns Karur Stampede Victims
Actor and TVK founder Vijay expressed deep sorrow after a stampede at his rally in Karur resulted in 36 deaths, including children. On social media, he lamented the tragedy, offering prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the deceased.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident during a rally in Karur organized by TVK founder and actor Vijay, a stampede claimed the lives of 36 individuals, including children.
Vijay, visibly shaken by the tragic event, refrained from speaking to the media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports. Instead, he expressed his grief on social media platform 'X'.
The actor conveyed his profound sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved families, while also wishing for the speedy recovery of those hospitalized.
