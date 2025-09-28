Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Tamil Nadu Rally: 36 Dead in Stampede
A tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed 36 lives, including eight children. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin expressed condolences. A Commission of Inquiry has been set up, while central aid is promised.
- Country:
- India
A tragic stampede occurred at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, attended by actor-politician Vijay, resulting in the deaths of 36 people, including eight children. The event took place as Vijay was addressing a large gathering.
The crowd, eager to see the renowned actor, had been waiting for hours before panic ensued, causing a chaotic scene that led to the tragic incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences via a social media post, while Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, convened an urgent meeting to assess and address the situation.
A Commission of Inquiry is set to investigate the matter thoroughly, with the Union Home Ministry seeking a report from state officials and offering all necessary central assistance to Tamil Nadu in response to the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
