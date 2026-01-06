Trump's Rallying Cry for 2026 Midterms Amid Impeachment Fears

In a bold address, former President Donald Trump highlighted the significance of the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, urging Republicans to unite. At a Washington retreat, he warned that failure to win would likely result in impeachment proceedings initiated by Democrats.

Trump emphasized the need for a cohesive Republican front on topics from gender politics and healthcare to election reforms. He advocated for promoting his policies amidst public discontent over living costs. The midterm elections, with all House seats and a third of Senate seats up for grabs, carry high stakes for his political agenda.

While predicting a Republican win, Trump acknowledged the historical trend where the sitting president's party often underperforms in midterms. However, he criticized the unpredictability of public sentiment. Despite apparent loyalty from House Republicans, there have been signs of independence, particularly concerning spending measures, hinting at possible challenges within the party.