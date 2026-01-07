Left Menu

Global Powers Rally to Secure Ukraine's Future

In a Paris meeting, the United States and European nations edged closer to finalizing legally binding security assurances for Ukraine to protect against future Russian aggression. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff emphasized robust security protocols, while leaders from the UK, France, and Germany outlined their commitment to Ukraine's defense post-conflict.

Updated: 07-01-2026 01:58 IST
  • France

The United States and European nations are nearing the completion of legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine, aimed at warding off further Russian aggression after an anticipated peace settlement. During a meeting in Paris, key officials provided insights into the evolving arrangements.

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Envoy, emphasized the solidity of the security protocols, designed both to deter future attacks on Ukraine and respond decisively if they occur. He noted, "They are as strong as anyone has ever seen," reflecting broad approval among international partners.

Further affirming international support, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans for military hubs and protective facilities across Ukraine by the UK and France. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany's involvement, both politically and militarily, will be determined following the establishment of a ceasefire agreement.

