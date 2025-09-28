Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Rally: Stampede Claims 38 Lives

In a tragic event at a rally organized by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, 38 people lost their lives due to a stampede. Efforts are underway to return the bodies to the relatives. The condition of two individuals remains critical. Authorities assured adequate medical supplies are available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-09-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 08:49 IST
Tragedy Unfolds at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Rally: Stampede Claims 38 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the bustling rally organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a stampede claimed 38 lives, marking a tragic day in Dindigul. Authorities are working around the clock to identify victims and return the deceased to their families.

Among the deceased, 14 bodies have already been handed over to their relatives, while the identity of one woman remains undetermined. The Dindigul district collector assured that due procedures, including a post-mortem, will follow before handing over her body.

Meanwhile, Dr. Suganthi Rajakumari reports that two injured individuals remain in critical condition. Despite the tragedy, she emphasized that government facilities are fully equipped with necessary medical supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Enforces Airspace Security Amid Russian Strikes

Poland Enforces Airspace Security Amid Russian Strikes

 Global
2
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry into Examination Scandal

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry into Examination Scandal

 India
3
BPF Triumphs in BTC Elections Amidst BJP Setback

BPF Triumphs in BTC Elections Amidst BJP Setback

 India
4
India's Strong Stance at UN: Unveiling Cross-Border Terrorism Allegations

India's Strong Stance at UN: Unveiling Cross-Border Terrorism Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025