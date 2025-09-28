Tragedy Unfolds at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Rally: Stampede Claims 38 Lives
In a tragic event at a rally organized by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, 38 people lost their lives due to a stampede. Efforts are underway to return the bodies to the relatives. The condition of two individuals remains critical. Authorities assured adequate medical supplies are available.
- Country:
- India
Amidst the bustling rally organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a stampede claimed 38 lives, marking a tragic day in Dindigul. Authorities are working around the clock to identify victims and return the deceased to their families.
Among the deceased, 14 bodies have already been handed over to their relatives, while the identity of one woman remains undetermined. The Dindigul district collector assured that due procedures, including a post-mortem, will follow before handing over her body.
Meanwhile, Dr. Suganthi Rajakumari reports that two injured individuals remain in critical condition. Despite the tragedy, she emphasized that government facilities are fully equipped with necessary medical supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)