Tragedy Unfolds at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Rally: Stampede Claims 38 Lives

Amidst the bustling rally organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a stampede claimed 38 lives, marking a tragic day in Dindigul. Authorities are working around the clock to identify victims and return the deceased to their families.

Among the deceased, 14 bodies have already been handed over to their relatives, while the identity of one woman remains undetermined. The Dindigul district collector assured that due procedures, including a post-mortem, will follow before handing over her body.

Meanwhile, Dr. Suganthi Rajakumari reports that two injured individuals remain in critical condition. Despite the tragedy, she emphasized that government facilities are fully equipped with necessary medical supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)