Saina Nehwal Inaugurates India's First CXO Pickleball League

Olympian and renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal made a significant appearance at India's first CXO Pickleball League, hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Organized by Gravate Sports, co-founded by RJ Anmol and Puneet Goyal, the event brought together corporate leaders for an engaging and friendly match.

Highlighting the event's success, business mogul Niranjan Hiranandani received an autographed racket from Nehwal in a memorable, light-hearted moment. Fast gaining popularity, pickleball is emerging as a rapidly developing sport worldwide, a trend echoed by Saina Nehwal's optimistic comments regarding its potential Olympic inclusion.

Featuring 16 teams in 31 exhilarating matches, the CXO Pickleball League saw enthusiastic participation from various industry sectors. The event presented an opportunity for CXOs to engage in spirited competition, further amplified by pre-event training sessions from AIPA-certified coaches. Notably, the winning teams will be granted a chance to meet the Olympic medalist, culminating in a high-profile networking and gourmet dining experience.