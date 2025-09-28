Chronicles of Dissent: Kerala's 'Rajahams' Magazine Unveiled

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the first edition of 'Rajahams', the official publication from the Raj Bhavan, clarifying that the state government may not align with all views within.

Addressing attendees, Vijayan emphasized valuing democratic space for varied perspectives, noting that opposing views do not unsettle the administration's stance.

In the event attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the CM lauded the Governor's initiative, underscoring Kerala's tradition of accommodating diverse ideologies.