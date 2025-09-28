Left Menu

Chronicles of Dissent: Kerala's 'Rajahams' Magazine Unveiled

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launched 'Rajahams', a quarterly magazine by Raj Bhavan, stressing on democratic spaces for dissenting views. Despite differing opinions, he commended the Governor's efforts. The magazine aims to document Raj Bhavan's events, showcasing the public sphere's capacity for hosting contradictory viewpoints.

Updated: 28-09-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the first edition of 'Rajahams', the official publication from the Raj Bhavan, clarifying that the state government may not align with all views within.

Addressing attendees, Vijayan emphasized valuing democratic space for varied perspectives, noting that opposing views do not unsettle the administration's stance.

In the event attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the CM lauded the Governor's initiative, underscoring Kerala's tradition of accommodating diverse ideologies.

