Raising of objectionable slogans inconsistent with democratic dissent, violates JNU's code of conduct: Official statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Raising of objectionable slogans inconsistent with democratic dissent, violates JNU's code of conduct: Official statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JNU
- slogans
- dissent
- democratic
- freedom of expression
- university
- academic
- speech
- violation
- protest
ALSO READ
Marwadi University Proposes ₹1,000 Cr Education Investment
Supreme Court Extends Stay on Ashoka University Professor's Case
Tragedy Strikes Again: University of Lahore in Shock
University Promoters Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders in Degree Scam
Himachal University Promoters Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders