Community Unity Shone at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi's Sewa Parv

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi's 'Sewa Parv' in Reasi district, emphasizing the initiative's aim to unite communities, institutions, and individuals in the pursuit of nation-building.

The L-G noted that the festival is actively working to enhance public health and promote ecological sustainability through collective commitment. He also stressed the importance of community involvement in inclusive growth and women's empowerment, advocating for women's active participation in decision-making processes.

During the event, Sinha praised the Shrine Board for its solid waste management and water conservation efforts. He took part in a cleanliness drive and visited a medical camp, underscoring the event's broad impact by distributing sanction letters to beneficiaries under various schemes.