Tea Garden Workers Clash with Police Over Unpaid Bonuses

A protest led by tea garden workers in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district was met with a police response on Sunday. The group had blocked a key state highway since Friday, demanding the payment of Durga Puja bonuses.

Despite attempts by the police to negotiate and resolve the blockade peacefully, the workers stood firm. Consequently, police took action to disperse them, reportedly using minimal force, which incited criticism from political figures.

Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned the police for their alleged harsh tactics, claiming that several workers were injured. He accused the state government of neglecting its promises and criticized the governance for allowing the situation in tea gardens to deteriorate.