Celebrating 18 Years of Ram Charan: From Debut to Stardom

Superstar Chiranjeevi praised his son Ram Charan as he marked 18 years in the film industry. Charan, who debuted with 'Chirutha', has become a mega star through hard work. His journey, noted for its discipline and humility, continues with upcoming projects, including 'Peddi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:17 IST
Ram Charan
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, superstar Chiranjeevi celebrated his son's impressive 18-year journey in the film industry. Ram Charan, lauded for his discipline and dedication, made his debut with the hit film 'Chirutha' in 2007.

Since then, Charan has captivated audiences with roles in acclaimed films such as 'RRR', 'Rangasthalam', and 'Magadheera'. Chiranjeevi expressed pride in his son's achievements and highlighted Charan's humility and perseverance, qualities that have distinguished him in the cinema world.

The production company Vriddhi Cinemas also joined the celebration, honoring Charan's legacy and eagerly anticipating the release of his next project, 'Peddi'. This marks not just a milestone, but a promising beginning for the 'Mega Power Star'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

